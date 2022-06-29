LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas – city of lights, and rows. The city has designated a new “Wedding Row” near downtown that joins “Restaurant Row” and “Brewery Row” in the growing list of rows.

The new Wedding Row includes several chapels as well as the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, located at 201 E. Clark Ave.

New banners featuring people getting married in Las Vegas will be going up around downtown. “We are beyond excited to present Wedding Row as a charming addition to downtown Las Vegas,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “It honors our city’s history and the wedding industry in every way. I can’t wait to see all that Wedding Row has in store as we celebrate being the ‘Wedding Capital of the World.’”

The banners are hanging on light poles along Third Street between Bridger and Bonneville avenues, on Lewis Avenue between Casino Center Boulevard and Third, on Bridger between Casino Center and Third, and several other locations.