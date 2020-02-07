Las Vegas welcomes second professional hockey team landing in the desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights announced on Thursday the purchase of San Antonio’s AHL franchise.

“Las Vegas is a hockey town and we felt like for business reasons and for fans having an AHL affiliate located in Las Vegas would be a terrific thing,” said Bill Foley, Owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It was a change once Las Vegas Golden Knights came to Vegas,” said Calisi Garavito.

Garavito is a hockey and figure skating instructor at Las Vegas Ice Center.

“I went from teaching figure skating to my daughter and other students and now all of them are hockey kids.”

Garavito has seen first-hand just how much hockey has changed the city.

“They want to grow up to be a hockey player. This is their dream. Every kid I teach. This is it. They want to be a Vegas Golden Knight,” Garavito said.

The AHL team will practice in a new facility in Henderson. The team is expected to be called the Silver Knights.

“Our partnership with the team on the lifeguard arena community ice rink has been a catalyst for business investment and social activity in Henderson’s burgeoning downtown area,” said a spokesperson for the City of Henderson.

“With all the recent development and opportunity the city has put in front of everybody, it’s made it a lot easier to develop. There are incentives, the energy, the Golden Knights coming… everything. It’s fun and exciting and easier to do,” said Joe Ukubik from Assured Development.

The AHL team will play at The Orleans next season.