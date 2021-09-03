Las Vegas welcomes big crowds for Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Resorts across Southern Nevada are expecting huge crowds for Labor Day weekend even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns the unvaccinated to stay home.

McCarran International Airport was packed Friday as visitors kicked off the holiday weekend. Last month was one of the busiest months at the airport since the pandemic began with 3.3-million passengers. McCarran has not yet released statistics for August.

As for hotels, August actually outpaced August of 2019, months before the global pandemic began.

Despite Clark County’s mask mandate and prevalence of COVID variants, visitors said they could not wait to get to Las Vegas.

“It’s been probably two years since I’ve been in Vegas,” said Linda Helton, a visitor from Sacramento, Calif. “It’s just an exciting time to be able to get out and enjoy some time with friends.”

Others said they were hoping for fewer restrictions when they arrived.

“I’ve never been (to Las Vegas) before, and I’m kind of sad that it had to be like this,” said Kayla Willis, a first-time visitor from Pennsylvania. “Obviously, we have to take precautions and be safe.”

According to AAA Nevada, Las Vegas has been the top destination on the West Coast since the spring, followed by other hotspots such as Anaheim, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.