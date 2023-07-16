LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport welcomed Colombian-based airline Avianca’s inaugural flight to Las Vegas Saturday.

The flight departed from San Salvador, El Salvador, and ushered in the first of Avianca’s seasonal nonstop flights to Las Vegas.

Avianca airline’s inaugural flight into Harry Reid International Airport Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo by Ronda Churchill for LVCVA

The flight will offer travelers three weekly flights from Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing more than 4,000 weekly seats to Las Vegas.

In 2022, Las Vegas welcomed 148,920 visitors from South America which is an 183.2% increase from 2021.