Las Vegas welcomed 3.5 million visitors in January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to research published by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Las Vegas welcomed approximately 3.5 million visitors in January. Those numbers are up 3.9 percent from last year.

The month also saw positive gains in citywide occupancy, which averaged 85.9 percent, up 1.9 points from last year. Weekend occupancy averaged 90.1 percent while midweek occupancy averaged 83.8 percent, representing a year over year increase of 1.3 and 1.7 points.

The LVCVA reports business travel to Las Vegas also remained healthy, with the destination hosting approximately 717,000 meeting or convention attendees in January, a 4.9 percent gain from last year.

These numbers were supported in part by the return of large conventions including the Homebuilders Show, which drew 68,000 attendees, and the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, which had 33,000 attendees, both held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With nearly $17 billion in projects currently under construction or recently announced for Las Vegas, the city continues to expand its one-of-a-kind experiences to exceed visitors’ expectations.

Tourism generates $58 billion annually in Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas valley.