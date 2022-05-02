LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign went green Monday for National Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five U.S. adults and one in six U.S. children experience mental health conditions each year, and Nevada ranked last out of all states for having a high children’s mental health prevalence and low access to care.

2022 is the first year the world-famous sign went green for mental health awareness just after Nevada allocated money to launch the new 9-8-8 mental health hotline in the state.

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign went green Monday 5/2 for Mental Health Awareness Month. (KLAS)

