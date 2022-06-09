Pride Month celebration at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on Thursday, June 9. (Video Credit: Clark County)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainbow-colored lights now adorn the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign south of the Las Vegas Strip, just in time to celebrate Pride Month.

Welcome sign gets rainbow colored lights for Pride Month (Credit: Clark County)

Welcome sign gets rainbow colored lights for Pride Month (Credit: Clark County)

Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the LGBTQ Community Center of Southern Nevada turned on the lights on Thursday.

The lightbulbs are usually yellow and surround the border of the sign.

“All people deserve to live their lives free from discrimination,” Michael Naft Clark County Commissioner said. “Pride Month brings us together and shows the LGBTQIA+ community that Southern Nevada is a safe place for everyone.”

Clark County traditionally supports programs and efforts to provide healthcare and other resources to the LGBTQIA+ community. On Tuesday, the County Commissioners approved more than $28.6 million in funding for HIV and AIDS treatment, education, and mental health, and other programs to support those affected by the disease.