Las Vegas Weekly dishes on sweet treats sure to keep you cool

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This heat wave has us craving some seriously cool treats, and our friends at Las Vegas Weekly dished on the best of the best!

First off, there’s the quintessential cold treat: shaved ice.

Staff writer Cindi Reed shared some of her favorite spots, including Purple Penguin and Sul & Beans. The latter is in China Town, and you can get an elaborate shaved ice Korean experience, topped with fresh fruits and nuts, plus other delicious goodies.

But don’t forget the classic — ice cream!

Reed says Paradise Creamery in the Arts District is a standout, with gluten-free and plant-based choices. The eatery was created by a veteran sex worker and community organizer.

Of course, there are always healthy options, like Lea Lana’s Bananas. You can snag a frozen banana with different toppings, from chocolate to nuts.

If you’re a Las Vegas newbie, Mora Iced Creamery in Summerlin is a must-go. They make ice cream the old-fashioned way in small batches. Reed suggests getting a waffle cone bowl filled with seasonal scoops.

Finally, the most fun cold option is SomiSomi Las Vegas. Why is it fun, you ask? You can get a waffle cone shaped like a fish with its mouth open! Reed suggests getting the matcha ice cream.

Get out there and treat yourself!