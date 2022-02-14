Las Vegas wedding chapels see business return

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the season for love in the Wedding Capital of the World and to keep up, Lucky Little Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas, has increased their space to accommodate the masses.

“It’s been great and busy,” said Henry Sneed, owner of Lucky Little Wedding Chapel.

“We have two permanent chapels here at our facility and then we created two pop-ups with the help of the city,” Sneed shared. “We have about 50 weddings already booked for Valentine’s Day, and we typically get 10-15 walk-ins.”

The Clark County Clerk’s office is expecting to issue its 5-millionth marriage license this month since the county was founded in 1909.

Over at Harry Reid International, this is the fourth year the Clerk’s office has opened their temporary Marriage License Bureau at the airport. Currently operating until February 22nd, it’s a convenient way for couples to get their license once they land.

“They can get off the plane and grab their bags and then pick up their wedding license before they even catch their taxi so that has been very popular both for the couples, the airport, and the bureau,” said Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.

As for the upcoming palindrome date of 2/22/22, Goya says many chapels are already booked up so couples can head to WeddingChamber.Vegas for a full list of availability.