Chapel offers free vow renewals with Three Square Food Bank donation (Chapel of the flowers)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A wedding chapel in Las Vegas is offering couples a chance to win a free vow renewal all while helping out a local charity in the valley.

Chapel of Flowers is joining in to help Three Square, a local hunger relief organization in Southern Nevada by offering free vow renewals to couples who donate just $20 to the cause.

The offer will take place on Sept. 18, which also happens to be National Cheeseburger Day.

The chapel will also offer couples a cheeseburger wedding reception complete with an In-N-Out Cookout Truck.