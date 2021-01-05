Las Vegas wedding chapel debuts new ‘Ultimate Outdoor Wedding’ packages, adhering to CDC guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Chapel of Love, a wedding chapel located in downtown Las Vegas, is debuting ultimate destination elopement packages to allow couples to marry in an outdoor ceremony against well-known Las Vegas backdrops, promising an unforgettable day for the couples.

The new pages offer three special locations including:

A historic Nevada town

Picturesque Mojave Desert

Famed Las Vegas sign

A Chapel of Love also offers an “engaged-to-be-wed” and “long-time lovers” nuptial renewal package.

All packages include an officiant, ceremony photographer, witness, 12-rose bouquet and matching boutonniere.

A Chapel of Love’s Desert Matrimony” packages start at $499 and additional options include live music, an additional location for photos, tuxedo and gown rental, and expedited marriage license service.

“With many ceremonies being postponed due to the pandemic, now more than ever, Las Vegas is the most sought-after wedding destination,” said Sebastian Salas, owner of A Chapel of Love.

These new and improved packages give couples the opportunity to marry in a beautiful location, perfect for a planned elopement or a couple ready to tie the knot day-of, according to A Chapel of Love owner.

“Since commitment doesn’t quit, we decided to extend our wedding offerings to include outdoor options that adhere to CDC guidelines while taking advantage of Nevada’s desert landscape and iconic outdoor landmarks,” added Salas.

To book A Chapel of Love’s “Desert Matrimony” package, please visit achapeloflove.com or call 702-703-0158.

The chapel is located in downtown Las Vegas at 1025 S 1st St. Suite #120.