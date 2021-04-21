Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce celebrates 5th anniversary as the industry rebounds from the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wedding industry in Las Vegas has a lot to celebrate as the city’s Wedding Chamber of Commerce turns five and business rebounds from the pandemic.

While this past year was a turbulent one, things are starting to improve and couples are making their way back to the valley to get married.

Jason Whaley, president of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce (LVWCC), a collection of DJs, florists, photographers, caterers and other vendors, says business is looking up.

“It’s opening up really fast ever since the 250 restriction came up… they’ve been booking. Everyone is really excited to get back out there… everybody is having a good time celebrating,” Whaley said.

The view from the top of The STRAT

On April 27, the chamber is celebrating its five-year anniversary at The SkyPod at the top of The STRAT.

“We’re going to be having a good time and just celebrating the events coming back, everyone’s getting their vaccines, weddings are booking. Everyone is excited and wants to celebrated,” he said.

This event is open to members and non-members and those wishing to attend should RSVP at this link. Tickets are $35 for members and $55 for non-members, along with an additional $10 at the door. Masks are required when not eating or drinking and social distancing will be in place.

The party includes unlimited thrill rides, an informative presentation from True Love Knots Founder Maria Romano on “Loving Your Way to the Top,” and guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, birthday dessert and two drinks each, in addition to a full bar.

For more information on the LVWCC’s 5th anniversary party, click HERE.