Las Vegas water rates could begin 4.8% climb for 6 years starting in 2022; connection fees going up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water rates and connection fees could begin climbing in 2022 — and continue climbing for six years — under a plan by the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The planned annual increases would:

Increase the SNWA Connection Charge by 9.5% annually for six years, effective March 2022

Increase the SNWA Infrastructure Charge by 4.6% annually for six years, effective January 2022

Increase the SNWA Commodity Charge by 4.8% annually for six years, effective January 2022

The 4.8% increase might not sound like much, but it will add up.

The effect of annual increases over six years would raise the cost of water by about 35% by the year 2028.

The increases would also affect construction costs, raising the cost for new connections by about 77% by the end of the six years.

The increases are needed to pay for new water infrastructure projects and include “inflationary catch-up” adjustments.

“Among the major projects considered are the new Horizon Lateral in Henderson, water and wastewater conveyance systems in North Las Vegas, a large-scale solar energy project, and initiatives to develop water resources with Colorado River partners,” according to an SNWA statement. “Included also are asset management projects to upgrade and maintain aging infrastructure in mature areas of the valley.”

Officials decided to forego any requests to raise rates in 2021 to allow the community more time to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After six years, the authority plans to allow for minimum rate increases from 1.5%, capped at a possible 4.5% increase.

The authority is currently gathering information from businesses to assess the impact of the increases, and will open public comment in November. Businesses can comment until Oct. 5

The proposal follows a series of meetings in 2019 to evaluate the valley’s needs