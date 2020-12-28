Las Vegas was top destination spot in 2020, according to Priceline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas was a top destination site in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Priceline, a travel booking site, analysis of it’s hotel bookings from Jan. 1, 2020 until Dec. 7, 2020 show that Las Vegas was the most popular city for domestic travel. Numerous hotels were offering special deals.

The top five spots were as follows:

Las Vegas

Atlanta

Dallas

Houston

Orlando

Despite advice from the CDC for travelers to stay home during the pandemic, millions hopped on planes.

According to McCarran International Airport, as of November 2020, 19.3 million domestic passengers have either arrived or departed from Las Vegas, 1.7 million of those passengers were in the month of November. Overall, domestic travel in an out of McCarran is down 55%.