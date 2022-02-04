Las Vegas visitor almost misses near $230K jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Jan. 8, Robert Taylor was visiting Las Vegas from his home in Arizona when he hit a jackpot of $229,368 at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino.

Taylor appeared to have won the jackpot on a progressive slot machine, but because of a communications error, the slot machine malfunctioned.

The malfunction kept Taylor and casino staff from seeing that a progressive jackpot had been won, and by the time a review of the situation had been conducted and staff confirmed that he had won, he had already returned home to Arizona.

The casino tried to contact Taylor several times after they realized the mistake, but could not reach him. At that point, the Nevada Gaming Control Board launched a two-week investigation and managed to identify Taylor as the patron who had won.

The board secured the collection of the jackpot and notified Taylor of his win on Jan. 28, and he will be returning to the casino to collect his winnings.