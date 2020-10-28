Las Vegas visitation up 10.9 percent last month, but still 51 percent of 2019 levels

The illuminated casinos of the Las Vegas strip.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of visitors coming to Las Vegas picked up in September, climbing 10.9 percent from August levels. Compared to 2019, visitation is still down 51 percent for the year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Wednesday that 1,704,300 leisure visitors came to town, with total hotel occupancy still below 50 percent.

LVCVA notes that the increase came as additional resort properties reopened.

Using a weighted average due to fewer guest rooms available, the LVCVA reports weekend occupancy at 66.1 percent, midweek occupancy at 38.5 percent. The total overall occupancy was 46.8 percent.

Normally, 148,000 rooms are available, but with resorts adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are roughly 133,000 rooms available.

Average daily room rates reached $108.13, up 9.0 percent from August. Revenue per available room was up nearly 20 percent from August: $50.60.

Comparisons to 2019 tourism levels continue to show Las Vegas still has not returned to normal traffic. Resorts were charging 21.1 percent less for rooms on average compared to 2019 as tourism lags, and making 58.2 percent less per available room.

A big part of that picture is due to convention cancellations.