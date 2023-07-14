LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local veterinarian shared the dangers associated with extreme temperatures after two dogs died in a hot car outside a central valley motel Friday.

“I was standing outside,” Titiaena Kirk told 8 News Now. “And I saw a bunch of police cars.”

Kirk, who was staying at the Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, shared what she saw of the startling scene.

“It’s pretty hot, why would you keep a dog in the car?” she asked. “It’s Vegas.”

Nine Pit Bulls, including two adults and puppies, were found inside a parked car in 111-degree weather Friday afternoon. Two of them died, while seven were confiscated by Clark County Animal Control.

Metro Police officers told 8 News Now they received reports around 3:00 p.m. that people were trying to move the animals from one car to another in the heat.

In total, 9 dogs were discovered, 2 of which were dead. One woman was taken into custody, according to police in the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive on July 14, 2023. (KLAS)

One woman was later arrested.

“Out here, the heat is horrific,” Dr. Emilee Larkin, Surgical Director of Craig Road Animal Hospital said. “And it is by far the number one environmental issue that we see.”

Dr. Larkin said this time of year, she sees a huge spike in dogs with heat stroke and sickness.

“We can see very fast, dogs have massive problems,” Dr. Larkin explained. “Because they are just not designed to get that hot.”

She added that our city has similar, deadly situations every summer, so it’s important to hammer home how crucial it is to keep your dog out of the stifling hot car.

“It is fairly frustrating because it is, it’s a lot of times a choice,” Dr. Larkin said. “And they can’t advocate for themselves.”

Many who spoke with 8 News Now near Friday’s scene echoed that statement and hope to never see something like this ever again.

“A dog is just like a family member,” Kirk concluded. “Why would you do that?”

No word on the charges the woman arrested Friday will face. Metro police told 8 News Now its Animal Cruelty Unit was also involved in the investigation.

Dr. Larkin said dogs can get heat stroke or burn their paws in temperatures as low as 80 to 90 degrees, so it’s important to be careful outside in the summer, even early in the morning or late at night.

Signs of heat stroke in dogs include rapid panting, a darkened tongue, thick or sticky saliva, weakness, diarrhea, or vomiting.

If your dog is showing any symptoms, move the animal into a cool area, apply cool water all over their body, give small drinks of cool water, and take your dog to a veterinarian immediately.