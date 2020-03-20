Las Vegas vet clinic employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An administrative employee at Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center and Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care’s main location has tested positive for the coronavirus. The center said the infected employee did not have direct patient contact.

The clinic is located on West Tropicana.

In a Facebook post, LVVSC said the employee is self-quarantining and is not “severely ill.” They also noted all doctors and support staff who had contact with the employee are self-quarantining for the recommended 14 days.

The post reads in part, “The health and well-being of all LVVSC / VECC staff and pet owners is our number one priority. We are currently still open to see patients and provide the specialty health care to your pets with “curbside service”. This means there is no entry of clients inside the facility for protection of everyone concerned.”