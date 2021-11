LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a chilly morning in the Las Vegas valley and there are pictures to prove it.

Chief Photojournalist Matt Adams took photos of some frozen grass at Flamingo and Fort Apache Roads Friday morning. Some Las Vegas neighborhoods were down in the 30s.

Most likely the grass was watered overnight causing it to freeze.



Frozen grass at Flaming Road and Fort Apache Road on Nov. 26, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

The high temperature will be in the 60s Friday and even a bit warmer on the weekend, which is above normal for this time of year.