Las Vegas valley students sell their school-grown produce today at farmers market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re in the mood for some fresh veggies, fruits, and herbs, don’t miss the largest student-run farmers market in the country. It’s taking place in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of local 5th graders are getting hands-on experience at the market and learning about healthy foods and how to run a business. The plants were all harvested at local schools.

This all starts at 9:30 a.m. and wraps up at noon. The market is at the Clark County government building’s amphitheater and 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Las Vegas is home to the nation’s largest school garden and hydroponics program, according to Jeff Salzgeber with Green Our Planet, a non-profit that organized the school program. There are more than 200 gardens in Clark County schools.

The schools use raised garden beds and recycled water to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.