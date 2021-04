Las Vegas valley splash pads to open May 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its splash pads across the valley will open on Saturday, just in time for a hot weekend.

This comes as Clark County takes over authority of COVID-19 mitigation efforts on May 1. The pads will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Our splash pads officially open on Saturday: https://t.co/Td2f8Wk7fm pic.twitter.com/VqIdP6nl8Y — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 28, 2021

SPLASH PAD LOCATIONS: