LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A string of crashes over the weekend, throughout the valley has many locals concerned about their safety on las vegas roadways.

On Friday, Sept. 23, a morning crash left one person on life support, metro police said. That particular crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

Then, several hours later, another crash occurred, that one being deadly.

That same day, another deadly crash happened in the valley, making for a hazardous day on valley roads.

“Everybody here is from different places and nobody knows how everyone drives,” said Las Vegas local Sarah Smith. “And then you have the intoxicated drivers.”

According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the main contributing factors for the loss of lives on public roadways are impairment and speeding.