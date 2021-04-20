Las Vegas valley restaurants react to Clark County’s reopening plan of 80% capacity scheduled for May 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders’ approval of a reopening plan that would increase capacity from 50% to 80% and reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet starting on May 1, also means a big boost for restaurants because now they will be able to operate at 80% capacity.

8 News Now spoke with the operators of two restaurants, and they are ready to start having more tables out for patrons.

“We have a very good reputation. Guest come in and [for] them not to be able to seat them in our restaurant only limited amount we made them wait longer; they get frustrated and stop coming,” said Jaime Franco, the general manager of Casa Don Juan.

Franco vividly remembers operating at 25% capacity and says it truly affected everyone.

“Guests are responding very awesomely,” he said. “We [have] been getting more guests.”

Despite the increase in capacity, the restaurant industry is still dealing with challenges.

“Many employees got other jobs because we lay them off, and one of the struggles we been doing is hiring new staff again,” Fanco said.

Franco said the soon-to-be 80% capacity, 3-feet social distancing, and the increase allowing up to 12 people per table will feel closer to the business they once knew.

“We are going to do Cinco de Mayo and Mothers Day, [it’s] coming up, and we are going to be open at 80%. It’s great for us to accommodate those mothers out there.”

Frankie Pepperoni, the owner of Frankie’s Uptown,” agrees and is hopeful for what’s to come.

“Now that the capacity is getting closer to 100, we can add a few more tables, and that allows us to seat more people,” Frankie said. “Any increases on trying to get closer to where we started, that’s what we need.”

“I don’t know if it will go back to normal it will be the new normal because, after everything that we been through, it will be difficult to be the same again, but with everything we have learned, all the things we have gone through they make us better,” Franco said.

Starting May 3, Frankie’s Uptown will have a 7-day schedule again.

Both restaurants are having problems hiring positions. The information you need on how to apply is posted on the 8 News Now job board.