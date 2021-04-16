Las Vegas valley resort employees honored with Hospitality Heroes award

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is shining a spotlight on the city’s hospitality workers. Earlier this year, the LVCVA launched its new Hospitality Heroes Employee Recognition Program. The goal is to highlight outstanding hospitality workers in Las Vegas.

This week, the first two winners were announced at the LVCVA Board of Directors meeting. They are Caesars Palace Dealer Benny Figgins and Waldorf Astoria Concierge Bryan Funai.

Figgins has been a dealer at Caesars Palace for 49 years. He is not only one of the few employees who have been with the casino since its opening, but he was one of the first African American dealers to work on the Strip after casinos began integrating the workforce. Colleagues say Figgins is one of the most requested dealers at the resort, and many guests return year after year to sit at his table.

Funai has been a concierge in Las Vegas since 1998. In the middle of the great recession, he was part of the opening team at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas and stayed with the property when it transitioned to Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas in 2018. His colleagues say his warmth and professionalism remain a constant despite the many changes he has experienced in the industry.

To nominate a frontline hospitality employee whose hard work and dedication deserve recognition, visit here.