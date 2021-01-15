Las Vegas valley parents split on CCSD’s plan to reopen schools to small groups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly a year of distance learning, the Clark County School District is now working on getting students and teachers back into the classrooms. But parents are split on whether or not this is the best decision for their kids.

Sylvia Federico has six children in the CCSD; their ages range from Pre-k to high school. She’s in support of the board of trustees’ decision to eventually move kindergarten through 3rd grade into a hybrid learning model.

“I feel that they need to be in school,” said Federico.

Principals will also be able to bring small groups of students who need extra support onto separate campuses, but it’s on a voluntary basis.

“I appreciate that they are considering the children’s’ needs,” Federico said. “They did still leave that choice, if they want to stay home or if the family says ‘hey, I want to stay home this year’ so they can still stay home.”

On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said while there is no set timeline for when the new model will take effect. Still, if planning goes smoothly, groups of students could be back on campus by late February/early March.

Not all parents are on board with the plan. Katie Busser is a mother of five, but she has four kids in the school district, and she’s concerned the approved plan leaves more questions than answers.

“It’s so vague that I feel like it’s passing the buck,” Busser said. “We’re already midway through January; we only have a few months left. What they’d really like to see CCSD focus on is next school year and how to make that transition back to in-person learning and how to make that work.”

Jara says data from the Clark County Education Association shows a majority of teachers want to be back in the classroom with their students. But for that to happen, principals will need to submit their plan to a regional superintendent for approval.

Despite concerns about a lack of transportation for students in the voluntary model, Dr. Jara says they are working to ensure there is equity for students across the district.