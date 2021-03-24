Las Vegas valley luxury real estate marking booming; check out this $18M Henderson home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Supply is low and demand is high when it comes to housing in the Las Vegas valley and that is especially true in the luxury housing market.

According to luxury listing real estate agent Amelia Keena, the market is extremely hot.

“The luxury segment used to be a small segment of our division but in the last year sales in the luxury segment have gone up 85% in just one year.”

8 News Now got a tour inside a home being called the “Jewel of the Desert” which is in MacDonald Highlands and sits on two acres.

It has stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip. two swimming pools, several waterfalls, and endless luxuries including a wine cellar, spa, steam, sauna and gym, home offices, cocktail bar, chefs kitchen, game room, theater and some fancy bedrooms.

Luxury designer Stephanie Styles is the mastermind behind homes design.