Las Vegas valley local, Steve Crupi, takes down 6-time champ with first win on “Jeopardy!”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley man had a very successful night on America’s favorite quiz show. On Thursday night, Steve Crupi defeated a six-time “Jeopardy!” champ, earning him his first win on the show!

In an interview, Crupi talked about how important this first win was for him.

“The first win takes the pressure off,” Crupi said. “If you lose straight out of the gate or do below your capabilities, you’re gonna feel bad. But so far, everyone I’ve seen, even the people who don’t win, they’re performing at a very high level.”

Crupi is a former reporter who worked in Las Vegas. He credits tonight’s win on all the reading and podcast listening he does. During the interview, he also spoke about what it was like to meet the legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant, Ken Jennings, and how getting a question right in the science category made him feel like he was making his dad proud.

