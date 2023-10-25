UPDATE: Station Casinos has corrected the amount of the bet Stephen placed. This article has been amended.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley local hit a jackpot, netting more than $200K at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson Wednesday, the resort announced.

According to a release from Station Casinos, a Henderson man playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine bet $3.75 early Wednesday morning. The man, identified only as Stephen G., hit the progressive jackpot, taking in a win totaling $203,180.18.

Photo provided by Sunset Station

The six-figure prize is far from the first time in 2023 that someone has hit a large jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine in the Las Vegas valley.

A History of Fortune in 2023

In September, a Texas woman won over half a million dollars on a Wheel of Fortune machine at the Las Vegas airport.

Before that, in July, a lucky player won the $1,286,324 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine also at Harry Reid International Airport.

That win came just a month after another millionaire was minted at the airport, with that winner netting $1.3 million on a Wheel of Fortune machine.