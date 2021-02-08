Las Vegas valley home prices remain high, inventory low

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report shows Las Vegas home values remain at a record high. The median prices for a single family home sold in January was $345,000, up 13% in the past year.

The sale of condos and townhomes are also up with the average one selling in January for $193,000, up more than 10% since January 2020, prior to the pandemic.

“The local housing market continues to perform better during this pandemic than most of us expected,” said 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez. “This month’s statistics are especially encouraging when you consider that January is usually one of the slowest months for both home sales and prices.”



Martinez adds that the number of local homes available for sale remains well below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. In fact, he said the sales pace in January equates to less than a one-month supply of existing homes available for sale, creating a housing shortage.



“There has been a lot of news lately about the local and national housing supply being at or near an all-time low,” he said. “But this also presents a great opportunity for sellers, who’ve never seen a better time to sell their home for top dollar.”



LVR reported a total of 3,262 existing local homes, condos and townhomes were sold during January. By the end of January, LVR reported 2,315 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer.





