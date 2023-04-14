Thalia Huygens a sophomore from Bishop Gorman High School helped raise $142,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). (Courtesy of LLS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sophomore at Bishop Gorman High School helped raise $142,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Thalia Huygens, with the help of Allie Amato from LLS, formed a team of students to participate in the seven-week challenge where students visited businesses across the valley asking for support.

While Huygens’s team raised a significant amount of money, all across southern Nevada other teams including hers raised $1.3 million during the campaign which ran from January through March. Most of the money raised will stay right here in Nevada.

“We have three pillars that we put all of our funding into research, patient support and advocacy. A lot of the money that we raise here does stay here but a majority of it goes into research,” Amato said.

For 2024, Huygens’s goal is to double the amount of money she raised in 2023.

“That I was helping people like that who were suffering and watching how it affected their families and everything was really important to me and it felt really good to know that I was giving back in any way that I could,” Huygens said.

