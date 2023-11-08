LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chaparral High School’s marching band is headed to the nation’s capital, provided they get the funds to go.

The Cowboy Pride Marching Band scored an invite to represent Nevada at the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. The 45-student marching band was hand-picked by the Department of Education through the governor’s Office.

Though they are honored, it is up to them to fundraise to get there. Their goal is $80,000 for travel and parade expenses They are asking for community support.

Gladiola Jimez, an 11th grader at Chaparral is excited to go and said everyone has worked hard to get the chance to go.

The band practices three times a week in three-hour blocks. Their dedication and passion is helping them play their way to the top.

“I was in mariachi, it has always been part of my culture,” Jimenez said. “When I am up there on the podium conducting, I feel very proud.”

This is not their first time in the spotlight. The group won the “Best Marching Band” award at the Las Vegas Helldorado Days parade in May.

The Associate Director of bands, Daniel Jensen, said they are frequently awarded accolades in the community and to be invited is an honor. However, with travel expenses and parade fees to worry about, there are only so many chocolates they can sell.