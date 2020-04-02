Las Vegas valley gas prices drop to lowest point in years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With fewer people driving because of the coronavirus outbreak, gas prices are dropping. For the first time in four years, triple-a says the national average for a gallon of gas fell below $2.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Nevada is $2.66 a gallon which is nearly 40-cents lower than last year at this time.

8 News Now found gas selling at a gas station at Charleston and Jones bouldvards for $2.34 a gallon and the price is lower than that at membership retailers such as Costco and Sam’s Club – where you can find it for a $1.99.

“You’re at home, I’m also at home so the demand for gasoline has decreased significantly. There’s also a price war that’s happening between Saudi Arabia and Russia and that’s also driving the price of crude oil down,” said Sergio Avila, public relations specialist, AAA Nevada.

You can compare gas prices around the valley at this link.

Here are a few tips from AAA for those who are staying home.

Don’t engage the parking brake when storing your car – it could become frozen or cause the brake pads to rust.

Increase tire pressure by 10 psi each to help flat spots from forming.

Drive at least once a week to keep all parts moving.

Gas prices are still higher on the west coast compared to the rest of the nation.