LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local food truck owners told 8 News Now they are scrambling after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

“Out of nowhere,” Blake Wright said. “We got hit from the back side of the trailer.”

Wright said it was a normal night for him and his fiancée, Desiree Evangelista when things took a terrifying turn.

“When we realized it,” Evangelista recalled. “Was like what just happened?”

The two told 8 News Now they were working downtown in their food truck “Hibachi Done Wright” when they said a suspected drunk driver slammed into them.

“Upon impact, we didn’t expect it,” Evangelista explained. “So we just completely flew into what was in front of us.”

Though they weren’t seriously hurt, the couple said they are now left with at least $20,000 in damage.

Hibachi Done Wright after a suspect DUI driver crashed into the truck (Credit: Blake Wright)

“It ripped the door off of one of my refrigerators on impact,” Wright said. “Broke the bracket off another one.”

As they wait for the investigation and their insurance claim, Wright and Evangelista don’t have a source of income.

“I was out working and you know trying to support my family like everybody else,” Wright told 8 News Now. “Wake up go to work, and in the blink of an eye it was taken away from us.”

Therefore, they said they are now asking the community for some help to get back on their feet.

“Just something to get us through until insurance can pay out,” Wright said. “And get us back up and going.”

This, as they told 8 News Now they are working to process what happened and the fact that things could have been much worse.

“At the end of the day those things can be replaced,” Wright concluded. “Damage can be repaired but a lost life can’t be brought back.”

Wright said in addition to the damage to their truck and the appliances inside, they also lost a good portion of their food.

If you’d like to help, you can visit their GoFundMe here.