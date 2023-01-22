LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety is the top priority as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue in the Las Vegas valley.

Numerous events were planned across the valley today including a two-day celebration at the Chinatown Plaza hosted by the AAPI Chamber of Commerce.

The event was supposed to last until 8 p.m. but had to close early due to strong winds. However, Sunday’s real focus was ensuring everyone stayed safe while celebrating the Chinese New Year following a mass shooting at the Lunar New Year Celebration in the Los Angeles area.

“Here we have always had a great relationship with Metro and I’m so glad that this morning the first call that I had was from the captain of the Spring Valley Command assuring us that they will be here today and help the community be safe,” Sonny Vinuya with the AAPI Chamber of Commerce said.

The event on its second day was held in the parking lot area of the Chinatown Plaza and had a plethora of vendors selling food along with music and performers who took the stage.

Lunar New Year celebrations typically last for 15 days and this year’s celebrations will conclude on Feb. 5.

Downtown Summerlin also had a Lunar New Year parade along with other festivities.