Las Vegas valley Domino’s stores looking to hire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirty-nine Domino’s stores throughout the Las Vegas valley are looking to hire about 220 team members. The open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

There’s been an increase in demand for delivery services since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and stress of social distancing.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Chuck Riddle, a Las Vegas-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions, which include wearing a mask at all times and frequently sanitizing commonly touched surfaces.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should click HERE. To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please click HERE.