LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the past week, North Carolina joined other states in passing a 12-week abortion ban. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, many doctors have seen an increase in patients seeking a vasectomy.

Kevin Erb, 32, and his wife, Renee have two fur babies which they said is plenty of parenting for them. The couple weighed their options, either Renee could go on birth control or Erb could get a vasectomy.

The couple decided that it was a lot easier to do one thing that was quick and relatively inexpensive and not have to worry about it again. Erb got the procedure at Vasectomy Pro with Dr. T.J. Morris who has an office in Henderson and several in Utah.

Morris said that the Supreme Court’s decision increased awareness and vasectomy requests. The first few months after the decision, Morris and his staff were working overtime to accommodate patients.

He said he is still very busy with procedures scheduled every 15 minutes and completing about 20 to 30 vasectomies per day.

While the average age of clients is men in their 30s or 40s who are done having more children, Morris said he is seeing a new trend among younger patients with an uptick in men under 30 who have no children and are looking for permanent birth control.

Erb said it was a simple decision and procedure that offered peace of mind for both him and his wife.

At Vasectomy Pro, patients can schedule their consult and procedure for the same day. Morris said those interested should consider the procedure permanent, though they do perform reversals. However, he warns patients that reversals do not always work.