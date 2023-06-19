LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across the valley celebrated Juneteenth on June 19 in Las Vegas. The holiday was officially recognized as a federal holiday by the Biden Administration in 2021.

The holiday marks the day the last enslaved African Americans in the United States learned of their emancipation. It dates back to 1865.

This past legislative session, Governor Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 140 into law, making Juneteenth a state holiday in the state of Nevada.

Celebrations at Craig Ranch Park were one of many happening across the valley.

It’s important to educate others about the day.

“We are glad it’s a federal holiday,” Las Vegas resident Denise Brooks said. “It’s important to recognize Black history because Black history is American History. We are excited that the state of Nevada recognizes it as a state holiday and we want all states to recognize it.”