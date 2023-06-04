LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is coming together to celebrate Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!

City of Henderson’s Juneteenth Festival

The City of Henderson is partnering with the National Juneteenth Observation Foundation of Nevada to present a free three-day festival full of music, community, and culture. The festival will feature African American music, dance, and cultural performances as well as inspiring plays and poetry.

Monday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Raising of the Flag at City Hall

Friday, June 16 at the Water Street Plaza at 7:30 p.m.: The Spirit of Harriet Tubman “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” is a play that will serve as the festival’s opening performance and will be performed by the award-winning actress Leslie McCurdy. The play recreates the life of the renowned “conductor” of the Underground Railroad.

Saturday, June 17 at the Water Street Plaza at 7:30 p.m.: Songs of Freedom Songs of Freedom by the Vegas City Opera will feature Dr. Richard L. Hodges who The Wall Street Journal called a “Powerhouse Baritone.” Dr. Hodges is currently an Assistant Professor, Director of Voice Studies at Western Washington University and is touring with the recent revival of Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.”

Monday, June 19 at the Water Street Plaza at 5:30 p.m.: Celebration of Live Music, Poetry, and Exhibits The last day of the festival will feature the Celebration of Live Music, Poetry, and Exhibits from award-winning performers, including 2022 United States Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines, OkCello, and the Woody Woods Quartet featuring Paul Stubblefield.

For more information, click here.

22nd Annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival

The 22nd annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival will be celebrating the holiday with live music, food from around the city, local artists, and local vendors. This year’s festival will feature Las Vegas’ very own award-winning R&B group, 702.

The event is free to attend and will take place at The Expo at the World Market Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

To reserve your spot and for more information, click here.

Jubilee Family Celebration: A Juneteenth & Father’s Day Block

Celebrate both Juneteenth and Father’s Day at the NAACP Jubilee Family Celebration for a day filled with inspiring performances, live music, live speakers, and mouthwatering cuisine.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center at 200 S. 3rd Street.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their children as there will be an exciting lineup of fun children’s activities including, arts and crafts, interactive games, and live performances.

General admission is free and VIP tickets cost $75. VIP tickets include a food truck entree, unlimited drinks, access to the Uncle Nearest Lounge, and access to the BadAsh Mobile Cigar Lounge.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Juneteenth – A Brunch Jamboree

Join the LGBTQIA+ Center of Southern Nevada for a brunch to celebrate the liberation of black people in America.

The event will include live entertainment, music and dance, food, drinks, and a raffle. The event will take place at The Center at 401 South Maryland Parkway on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to reserve a spot, click here.

The Cookout

Vegas Kids Zone will be hosting its second annual Juneteenth celebration, The Cookout.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Recreation Center.

For more information, click here.

F.A.I.T.H Juneteenth Freedom Festival 2023

The F.A.I.T.H Juneteenth Freedom Festival will take place on Monday, June 19 at Craig Ranch Regional Park at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature local vendors, entertainment, food, drinks, recovery and wellness resources, a kid’s zone with arts & crafts, face painting, and a firework show.

Bring your blankets to lounge in the grass as you watch live performances including praise dancing, a live band and DJ, African drummers, and other local performers.

The event is free to attend. For more information and get your tickets, click here.