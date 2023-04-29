LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 20 vendors highlighting Hawaiian cuisine, art, and goods were in Downtown Las Vegas at Container Park sharing the Aloha Spirit on Saturday.

The event was free to the public and included many prominent Hawaiian voices from performers like Kenny King, Sugatone, and Halau Kalihoku/Keikis. The block party was meant to bring people together and celebrate island culture.

“It’s important to just get out and learn about the culture and really understand other people and where they are coming from whether it’s from a third world country or being local here in Las Vegas. I think it’s a huge deal to just connect with one another. Local business, local service, talent, and it builds everybody and makes you feel good,” Toni Lopez, the event organizer for Mahalo Halo explained.

Lopez said they are planning to have another Hawaiian block party like this in the fall at Container Park.