Las Vegas valley businesses prepare for new COVID-19 guidelines to take effect Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Relief is on the way for local businesses. Starting Monday, capacity levels will be raised to 35 or 50 percent, depending on the activities.

While this will give local businesses a boost, it is still a long road to recovery.

Jim Laughlin is the general manager of Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix.

Laughlin says 35 percent capacity will certainly help the indoor arcade and seating requirements — but more needs to be done to have an impact.

“It’s been hard, but we’re very fortunate,” Laughlin said. “We’ve had a few challenges on the weekend just maintaining 25 percent, but I do think I agree with most business owners that the really big impact on our business will be when we go to 50 percent.”

Although Laughlin wishes he had more freedom when it comes to these decisions, he says the new guidelines will provide some relief for his customers, like Michael Skinner and his grandkids.

“It’s nice to be able to expand that to be able to go out and do more things, and it’s very mentally healthy for them to do,” Skinner said.

On February 15th, amusement parks, gyms, places of worship and bars and restaurants — such as “Neighbors” in the southwest valley — will operate under 35 percent capacity.

“I was happy that he at least gave more notice than we’ve had in the past,” said Valerie Trasatti, pastry chef at Neighbors.

Starting Monday, reservations will not be required at restaurants and bars, and tables will be able to hold six people.

Trasatti says the new guidelines will help in the short term, but more relief efforts are needed to keep businesses afloat.

“I don’t think things will ever really be back to normal,” Trasatti said. “I think there will definitely be another side to the pandemic, but like I said, long term in hospitality industry in itself it’s going to take a long time to recover.”

On Monday, retail stores and indoor malls, as well as libraries and recreation centers, will move to 50 percent capacity.

For an in-depth breakdown of the new capacity guidelines, CLICK HERE.