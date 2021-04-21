Las Vegas valley businesses look forward to looser restrictions, more customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small business owners are relieved to see more relaxed restrictions starting next month. Many have had to adapt over the past year to survive.

Valley Cheese & Wine co-owner Diana Brier said she is looking forward to being able to offer a happy hour in-store again as well as public classes on Thursdays.

“With the occupancy restrictions easing we are seeing a lot more people coming to the shop and we’re welcoming that environment,” Brier said.

Over the past year, the Henderson shop got creative by offering curbside cheese and charcuterie boards and partnered with other businesses to do virtual classes.