Las Vegas Valley businesses gear up for Cyber Monday sales

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cyber Monday is tomorrow! It’s one of the busiest days for online sales and some businesses plan to cash in by offering some deals.

Some businesses already posted their cyber deals, some even last the entire week.

But one company plans to participate for the first time tomorrow.

“We’ve never done this before,” said Juanny Romero CEO and founder of Sunrise Coffee and Mothership Coffee Roasters. “Cyber Monday is always something that I thought like that wasn’t part of our program.”

But the pandemic changed Romero’s mind.

“During the height of the pandemic, most of our coffee sales were coming online for local delivery,” Romero said.

She owns Sunrise Coffee and Mothership Coffee Roaster — a small business with cafe locations around the Las Vegas Valley.

She plans to offer a discount on coffee bags and a gift box only on the website during Cyber Monday.

“We came up with a concept of creating a COVID safe coffee present,” Romero said.

It is a trend as shopping habits shift to online during the pandemic, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

“We are expecting an increase in the number of shoppers who say they’re going to be shopping online this year, that’s up 12 percent to 74 percent, up from 62 percent last year,” said Bryan Wachter — senior vice president at Retail Association of Nevada.

Big discounts may also entice customers to scroll through potential savings at hotels and casinos.

Station Casinos cyber sales are underway. The company is offering some “suite deals” at a couple properties.

“We’ve definitely upped the ante for this year,” said Joe Yalda — vice president of guest experience for Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. “We never put the suites on and we never put some of our, even our smaller suites on.”

They are even discounting rooms to not only bring back locals but visitors.

“I think for the out-of-town people, we need to start getting them to come back to Las Vegas,” Yalda said.

The Retail Association of Nevada says the word of the season is “uncertainty.” That is because of our high unemployment rate and how much people may spend not only online but at brick-and-mortar stores.