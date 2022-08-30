LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevadans are facing yet another heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday evening.

The excessive heat warning includes Las Vegas, Lake Mead recreational area, southern Clark County, southern Nye County, Arizona, and Death Valley National Park, as well as the western and eastern Mojave desert. The dangerously hot conditions could include temperatures as high as 123 degrees in some of those areas.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas is urging people to take precautions during the heat wave. (Credit: National Weather Service)

Temperatures are expected to range from 108 degrees to 112 degrees over the next five days in the Las Vegas valley. However, it could end up feeling hotter. Cooling stations have been opened for those who need to escape the heat.

Earlier this year, on June 10, the temperature reached 109 setting a new record for that date. In fact, NASA thermal sensors in space generated a map of the ground surface temperatures in Las Vegas for that day showing them as high as 122 degrees in unshaded areas. As expected, the hottest areas were streets where the pavement absorbs the heat.

The darker the map, the hotter the temperature on NASA’s heat index map of the Las Vegas valley on June 10, 2022. (Credit: NASA)

The National Weather Service urges people to take the heat seriously by keeping hydrated, eating, dressing in lightweight clothing, and taking breaks to cool down if they are not in air conditioning. Most importantly, recognize the symptoms of heat illness which can lead to heat stroke and death.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, 124 people died during local heat waves in 2020 but by the following year, 2021, 245 people died. 8 News Now has reached out to the coroner’s office to get information for 2022.

If this summer feels hotter than usual, it actually isn’t.

There have been 64 days where the temperature was at least 100 degrees (The normal average is 78 days through September)

There have been 31 days of 105 degrees (40 days is the average through September)

There have been 6 days of 110 degrees or more (9.5 days is the average for the summer)

So far, the hottest temperature of this summer was 112 degrees which occurred twice in July which is the hottest month for southern Nevada. Of course, that’s the official reading from Harry Reid International Airport. Unofficially, it was likely hotter in other areas of the valley.

Climate Central, which is a non-profit independent group of scientists and communicators who research the changing climate, named Reno and Las Vegas the fastest-warming cities in the U.S.

Climate Central reports Las Vegas has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees in summer temperatures since 1970 and it’s not alone. A study of 246 U.S. locations showed that 96% have seen an increase in the average summer temperatures.

According to NASA, eight of the top 10 hottest years on record for the world have happened in the last decade.

The cooler days of fall are still seven weeks away when summer officially ends on Sept. 22.