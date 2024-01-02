LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Storms that stocked the Colorado Rockies with snow a year ago are only a memory now, but all the water gained from those “atmospheric rivers” has improved conditions along the Colorado River by a notch.

The Tier 2 shortage has been relaxed, and states have access to more water under 2024’s Tier 1 conditions. The change went into effect with the new year.

It’s a minor difference for Nevada, which gains back about 4,000 acre-feet under the new tier designation. An acre-foot is enough water to supply two to three households for a year. Literally, it’s 325,851 gallons — enough to cover one acre in water a foot deep.

Conservation programs put in place by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) have greatly reduced consumption over the past two decades. Nevada actually uses far less river water now than it did in 2002 — when it used 325,000 acre-feet — even though the population has grown by 750,000, according to Bronson Mack, community outreach manager for SNWA.

How is that possible? Southern Nevada recycles water that is used indoors, treating it and returning it to Lake Mead. In 2023, Nevada pumped 436,036 acre-feet from Lake Mead for consumer use and got “credit” for recycling 248,010 acre-feet and returning it to the lake. Another 1,405 acre-feet in “unmeasured returns” brings Nevada’s use of river water to 186,621 acre-feet for the entire year, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation numbers through Jan. 1, 2024 (see pages 12-13).

Continued success in getting residents and businesses to remove non-functional turf is another big part of the picture, reducing the amount of water lost to outdoor uses.

Nevada is entitled to 279,000 acre-feet of river water under Tier 1 restrictions.

For Arizona, the tier change means access to an additional 80,000 acre-feet under drought contingency plans. When Arizona lost that water as the drought worsened, allocations for farming were reduced. Tier 1 restrictions allow Arizona 2.72 million acre-feet of the river.

There was no change required for California under current agreements governing the use of Colorado River water. California gets 4.4 million acre-feet.

Snowpack watch

Right around Christmas of 2022, the weather was big news. A wet winter was causing major flooding in Northern California, and the snow was starting to pile up in the Sierra Nevada. That flow of moisture was continuing, steadily carrying snow to the Colorado Rockies.

While airline passengers cursed the storms and the chaos that came with them, cold weather set in. The combination of steady snows and cold temperatures helped to build a snowpack that was 160% of normal by April 1, 2023. The story of last year’s storm — nine atmospheric rivers over a three-week period — is chronicled in an article on the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

This year, the airports are running smoothly, the weather has been mild, and the news on the snowpack isn’t so great.

The bright blue box at the center of the graphic summarizes snow data for the Upper Colorado River Basin on Jan. 2, 2024.

A map updated on Tuesday shows the “snow water equivalent” of the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin at 64% of normal. Precipitation levels have been 72% of normal.

Last year on Jan. 3, snowpack was at 142% or normal.

Is it time to panic? No. A lot can happen over the next three months, and measurements taken on April 1 are the ones that matter most. That’s regarded as the peak of the snowpack, when snowmelt starts to exceed new snow for the season.

We’ll continue to report on changes in the snowpack to keep you updated along the way to April 1.

Clouds that are expected to bring light rain to the Las Vegas valley this week could produce a few inches of snow in the Rockies, but nothing on the magnitude of last year’s storms.

Changing water use

For the desert Southwest, Lake Mead is the gauge that tells the honest truth about the severity of the drought. After an angst-filled 2022, observers are a little less stressed with the lake a little over 23 feet higher than it was a year ago.

The surface of the lake, measured in feet above sea level, is currently at 1,068.23 feet compared to last year’s 1,044.99 feet. Lake Mead levels for the past five years are shown on the chart below.

Promising agreements announced over the past few months have led to agreements between the federal government and water agencies to store more water in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the U.S. Those agreements have the potential to bolster the lake level. That’s an important step in the event of another year like 2022, when lake levels were dropping like a rock. The federal government asked states to come up with a plan to save 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, a stunning request at the time.

In May of 2023, Nevada, Arizona and California hammered out a plan to conserve at least an additional 3 million acre-feet through the end of 2026 in exchange for $1.2 billion in federal money. That plan stabilized the situation on the river, according to a U.S. Interior Department official.

One set of agreements announced in mid-December would conserve enough water to raise Lake Mead by more than 17 feet. But it’s not without a price. The agreements involve $295 million in federal payments that will fund projects for water conservation, water efficiency and protection of critical environmental resources in the Colorado River System this year.

Critics have said the federal government is paying water districts to change habits they have already changed — effectively inflating the price of future agreements.

And there’s no guarantee this water “payday” will continue.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is currently in the process of putting together a new plan for managing the Colorado River. Lessons learned from the 23-year megadrought will shape the new agreement, which will go into effect in 2027.

Concerns about lawsuits haven’t materialized as long as there have been financial rewards for water conservation. And Reclamation has been working hard to include everyone in the process of crafting the newest changes to “The Law of the River.”

The bureau admits there’s not enough actual water to meet the commitments, and conservationists warn that climate change isn’t going away. One conservationist quipped, “The lawyers can’t all be right.”