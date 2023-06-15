LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An U.S. Army staff sergeant from Las Vegas was found dead at a South Carolina military base after failing to return from a training drill. Contreras was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras, 40, who was training to be a drill sergeant was taking part in a land navigation course at Fort Jackson on Monday, June 12, which started at 10 a.m. and was supposed to end at 1 p.m.

When Contreras didn’t show up by 2 p.m., the U.S. Army, law enforcement, and the National Guard began searching and found him around 11:15 p.m. unresponsive. He was declared dead.

Major John Ferrell said Contreras was found about 50 meters, or 164 feet, outside the course boundary.

“However, that is very unforgiving terrain, he said. “This is not uncommon to have somebody wander off the land navigation course.”

Fort Jackson’s commander, Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly did not release any details on Contreras’ cause of death because of the ongoing investigation.

“We’re all deeply saddened by this loss. We are providing support to both his family and his teammates and we will continue to do so,” Kelly said.

Nearly 100 candidates took part in the drill which takes place on a 2.3 square mile gird.

Ferrall said searchers were able to work with a cellphone provider and do a cellphone ping to get the location of Contreras’ body.

Memorial plans are underway but nothing has been finalized, Kelly said.