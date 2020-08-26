Las Vegas unemployment at 16.4% in July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more than 180,000 people still out of work, the July unemployment rate was 16.4% in Las Vegas, down from 17.8% in June.

Statewide, unemployment was 14%. That’s down from 15.2% in June, according to figures released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

July was Nevada’s first full month with casinos open since COVID-19 led to a shutdown of non-essential businesses. Most casinos reopened June 4, but several properties followed after that, stretching into July as casino executives reacted to more tourist demand — especially from drivers coming from California and Arizona.

Jobs are returning fastest in the trade, transportation and utilities sector. Las Vegas has added 12,000 jobs since June — a gain of 1.3%.

The numbers continue to show a stark comparison to last year, when July unemployment in Las Vegas was 3.9%. Hospitality jobs in Las Vegas are still down 25% compared to July 2019.

Elsewhere in Nevada, unemployment rates were lower, with Reno coming in at 8.1% and Carson City at 8%.

David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR, said, “Nevada has added jobs for the third straight month in July, though at a slower pace than in previous months.”

Wednesday’s report focused on the job picture for Metropolitan Statistical Areas — Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City.

“July’s data reflects a period of slower growth following the significant reopening that took place in May and June,” Schmidt said.

“The challenges posed by the pandemic continue to weigh on the labor market, and the response to COVID-19 by businesses and the public continues to evolve. As the public health situation continues to develop, we will see corresponding impacts in employment and unemployment in the months ahead,” Schmidt said.