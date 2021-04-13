Las Vegas undercover operation results in 5 prostitution-related arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five men are facing charges following an undercover operation by the FBI’s Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force is led by the FBI and includes detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The operation took place on Saturday night, April 10.

The men arrested have been identified (from left to right) as Jarell Jones, Patrick Stauffenberg and Tramell Huff. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

Metro Police identified the men arrested as Jarell Jones, 38, Tramell Huff, 47, Semaj Spencer, 26, and Daryl Williams, 24. Those four are facing a Pandering charge. Patrick Stauffenberg, 22 is facing a charge of Loitering for Prostitution and Obstructing a Public Officer. All five have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The men arrested have been identified (from left to right) as Semaj Spencer and Daryl Williams. (Photo credit: LVMPD)



“As an agency and task force, we are committed to bringing justice on those who prey upon our vulnerable population,” said LVMPD Vice Lieutenant William Matchko. “Through overt and covert operations, the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force will continue the battle against all forms of human trafficking.”