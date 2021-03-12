Las Vegas U.S. Marshals arrest California woman accused of kidnapping her children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas arrested a California woman for allegedly kidnapping her own children. On March 11, U.S. Marshals Service, Fugitive Investigative Strike Team, found and arrested Leah Rowe who had been a fugitive because she was wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for kidnapping as a non-custodial parent.

The warrant stems from an investigation by the California Child Protective Services, Palmdale Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). In a collaborative effort by law enforcement, the LASD requested assistance in locating Rowe from the United States Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in the Central District of California.

The USMS Missing Child Unit learned that Rowe was living in Las Vegas with the children. They also learned about the make and model of her vehicle, which also aided them in her arrest. The three children were not harmed during the arrest.

Rowe was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (21-CR-01288) and Fugitive from Another State (21-CR-012089) to await extradition to California.