LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The final round of voting for the Transportation Security Administration’s 2023 Cutest Canine contest is underway and one of the finalists comes from right here in the Las Vegas valley.

K9 Dina is a three-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer who works with her handler Nick at the Harry Reid International Airport. She’s a finalist to be crowned the TSA’s Cutest Canine.

According to the TSA, Dina is a fun-loving and attention-seeking pup who wants to be everyone’s best friend! She loves to have her ears rubbed and works hard to be rewarded with her favorite toy, a yellow tennis ball.

Source: TSA

When Dina is not hard at work at LAS, she likes to spend time at home with her handler, enjoying belly rubs and eating Greenies. The TSA said Dina considers herself a princess who loves to lounge around the house and relax in the sun.

“I am not surprised that Dina is a finalist for TSA’s cutest canine,” TSA Federal Security Director for Las Vegas Karen Burke said. “She catches the eye of travelers as she works her way through the airport. Most people don’t realize how highly-trained she is as an explosive detection canine and how we rely on her skills to keep travelers departing LAS safe and secure.”

Dina is facing off against a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named K9 Joker-Jordan from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

2023 Cutest Canine Finalists. Source: Transportation Security Administration

The public will directly decide the paw-some winner, so give Dina a round of a-paws and head to the TSA social media pages to place your vote. Voting for the final round goes until 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

All voting is being conducted through the TSA’s social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Votes can be cast on Instagram stories, Facebook stories, and Twitter polls.

The TSA will announce its “Top Dog” on Monday, Aug. 28, coinciding with National Dog Day.