LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Bank of Nevada President and COO John Guedry has been appointed to oversee Prime Trust LLC on a temporary basis, according to court documents.

The trust company, which has dealings in cryptocurrency and ran up $82.7 million in liabilities, is in temporary receivership. An Aug. 22 hearing is scheduled on making receivership permanent.

As court-appointed receiver, Guedry will “immediately oversee the operation, conservation, rehabilitation, administration, and/or liquidation of the business.” Guedry retired from Bank of Nevada in December.

Prime Trust had been under investigation since November. On March 31, 2023, Prime was operating with a negative $12 million in stockholders’ equity, according to court documents. Nevada law requires trust companies to operate with not less than $1 million in stockholders’ equity. That constituted a material and willful breach of fiduciary duties.

Prime Trust also lost control of $861,000 in clients’ cryptocurrency in a transition to a new security platform.

A news release on Tuesday from the Nevada Financial Institutions Division announced the temporary receivership ruling, which was issued Friday, July 14, by District Court Judge Susan Johnson.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed the petition to place Prime Trust in receivership on June 26 after investigators found the company “operating in an unsafe and unsound manner and is insolvent.” The company owes $85.6 million to its clients but has only $2.9 million on hand.

Court records show the company was ordered to cease operations on June 21. The company is registered in Nevada with an office at 330 South Rampart Blvd. Suite 260. It was incorporated on April 13, 2016.

Prime Trust’s registered agent is identified as Matthew Saltzman of Saltzman Mugan Dushoff.

The company “provides trust services and operates as a financial technology-driven company dealing in cryptocurrency, FinTech software development and software services,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Nevada Financial Institutions Division.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Core Technologies, Inc., and is based in Nevada. Prime is licensed in 15 states across the U.S. as a “money transmitter.”

The ruling prevents Prime Trust from seeking protection in bankruptcy court.